Home / India News / Entrepreneurs should invest in UP, govt will guarantee security: Adityanath

Press Trust of India Amethi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked entrepreneurs to invest in the state, saying the government will ensure their security.

Speaking at the inauguration of a beverage plant here, Adityanath said there was a time when investors used to shy away from investing in Uttar Pradesh but all that has changed since 2017 when the BJP came to power.

"During the first investor conference in 2018, when a target of Rs 2 lakh crore was set, people laughed at our decision. But today investment proposals worth Rs 38 lakh crore have been received in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"Entrepreneurs should only take guarantee of investment, the government will take care of their capital and security," he said.

The chief minister said the bottling plant is part of an investment policy of the state government that was started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide investment, employment and an excellent industrial environment.

Taking a dig at the previous opposition governments, he said, they did not have an agenda for development.

"Amethi has got a gift with the establishment of this plant. An industrial area was marked here decades ago. However, the previous governments did not have a development agenda.

"They used to promote casteism. They used to spend much of their time creating social animosity by tearing apart the social fabric. But today the double-engine government is ensuring development," he said.

Adityanath said the beverage plant will become a huge source of investment and employment and the local ITI (Industrial Training Institute) and polytechnic students will be connected to it.

Very soon, another investment of Rs 1,000 crore is going to come in Amethi, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Amethi Smriti Irani said if the intentions are clear and the leadership has vision, even a seemingly impossible task becomes possible.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathentrepreneursUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

