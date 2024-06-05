Home / India News / Evening rain brings relief to Delhiites, max temp settles at 44 deg C: IMD

Evening rain brings relief to Delhiites, max temp settles at 44 deg C: IMD

The maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall
Relative humidity oscillated between 22 per cent and 33 per cent on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:07 PM IST
Delhi's weather experienced a sudden change on Wednesday evening as rain lashed several parts, providing relief to residents from the heat.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph over and adjoining areas, including isolated places in Delhi during the next 2 hours.

The maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity oscillated between 22 per cent and 33 per cent on Wednesday.
 

In Delhi, the other weather stations recorded the following temperatures: Najafgarh 46.4 degrees Celsius, Narela 46.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 45 degrees Celsius, Ridge 44.3 degrees Celsius and Palam 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with a dust storm or thunderstorm, along with very light rain, accompanied by strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to reach 42 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

