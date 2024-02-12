Farmers' protest: Section 144 imposed in Delhi, large gatherings banned

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest: Large gatherings have been banned in Delhi for a month ahead of a planned mega protest by farmers starting Tuesday (February 13). Over 200 farmers' unions are set to converge on the national capital in the coming days with a variety of demands, including the passage of legislation ensuring a minimum support price , or MSP, for their crops.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora also prohibits the entry of tractors into Delhi, as well as the carrying of guns, flammable substances, and makeshift weapons like bricks and stones. The collection of petrol cans or soda bottles is also banned.

Anyone found violating these orders will be arrested on sight, the police have warned.

Why are farmers protesting?

Farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP), one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws in 2021.

Apart from that, they are also seeking implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.



Borders sealed, net suspended ahead of farmers protest

Ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmer unions, authorities in Haryana and Delhi fortified their borders with neighbouring states by putting up concrete blocks, road spike barriers, and barbed wires to prevent the entry of vehicles and deploying thousands of police personnel, besides imposing prohibitory orders.

The Haryana government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people. The state government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts -- Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.





Authorities have also sealed the state's border with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts with concrete blocks, road spike barriers, and barbed wires to thwart a proposed march to Delhi by farmers on February 13.





