Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges farmers to join February 12 general strike

Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges farmers to join February 12 general strike

Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls on farmers to back February 12 nationwide strike, supporting demands on labour codes, pension restoration and minimum wages

Agriculture, farm sector, Crops, Farmer
Representative Picture
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 8:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon farmers across India to rally in large numbers in support of the All India General Strike scheduled for February 12, 2026. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, SKM urged farmers to join trade unions in protest demonstrations and to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, along with copies of free trade agreements (FTAs). 
The protest supports demands for the withdrawal of the four Labour Codes, Electricity Bill 2025, Seed Bill 2025, and VB GRAMG Act 2025, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and implementation of minimum wages for all workers, including scheme workers. Agricultural workers’ unions and the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha have also extended support.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sunjay Kapur estate row: Delhi HC seeks Rani Kapur's reply on perjury plea

SC rejects plea claiming buyers unaware of TDS rule in property deals

ECI defers publication of Goa SIR's final electoral roll to Feb 21

Delays are natural, India must persist with Gaganyaan: Shubhanshu Shukla

AAP's Raghav Chadha pitches 'Right to Recall' to boost voter accountability

Topics :farmers protestNew Labour Codesfarmers

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story