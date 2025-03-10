Home / India News / Fashion show in Gulmarg sparks row, J&K CM Omar Abdullah orders probe

Fashion show in Gulmarg sparks row, J&K CM Omar Abdullah orders probe

Amid Ramadan, a fashion show in Gulmarg has triggered backlash, prompting J&K CM Omar Abdullah to order a probe as religious leaders call it 'obscene'

Abdullah confirmed that his office had contacted local authorities and demanded a detailed report within 24 hours (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
A fashion show in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, held in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan, has triggered widespread backlash from political and religious leaders, who have condemned the event as ‘obscene’ and insensitive to local cultural values.  
 
Prominent Kashmiri cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his outrage, calling the event shocking and unacceptable. “Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan, an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures & videos from which have gone viral, sparking shock and anger among people,” he posted.   
He further questioned how such an event could be allowed in Kashmir, a region deeply rooted in Sufi and saint traditions.   
“How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated,” he mentioned.  
 
Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat criticised the event, questioning its moral and ethical implications. “Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi-nude men and women walking on snow. Will the Tourism Department and CEO GDA throw some light?” he asked in a post on X.  

The All J&K Shia Association also condemned the show, saying it was deeply hurtful to religious sentiments.  “We’re stunned and hurt by this nude fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramadan. Seeing scantily clad folks parading in the snow feels like a slap to our faith,” the association stated, calling for stronger safeguards against such incidents.  
 
J&K People’s Conference chairperson Sajad Lone also slammed the timing of the event, stating that while he believes in liberal values and coexistence, the event could have been avoided during Ramadan.  
 
“I consider myself to be a person of liberal orientation and believe in dignified and mutually respectful coexistence. But this was not the best time to host such an event,” Lone said.  
 

J&K CM Omar Abdullah calls for action 

Following the growing outrage, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the issue, acknowledging public anger and calling for immediate action. “The shock of anger among people is totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities, and that too during this holy month,” he said.   
  Abdullah confirmed that his office had contacted local authorities and demanded a detailed report within 24 hours. “Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement on X.  
 
[With agency inputs]
Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and Kashmirfashion showBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

