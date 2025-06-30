Five arrested after vehicle enters Kerala CM's convoy, released on bail

Five men have been taken into custody after their vehicle entered the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, police said here on Monday.
The incident allegedly happened around 10 pm on Sunday near Elathur, as the Chief Minister was heading to the government guest house here.
Police said that the vehicle entered the high-security convoy despite being warned three times to stay away.
Officers stopped the vehicle at West Hill Chungam and detained all five men inside.
During questioning, they told police they were electrical workers travelling from Kannur to Palakkad.
"All five are from Kannur, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts. They have no criminal record," police said.
The men were initially kept in preventive custody but later released on station bail.
