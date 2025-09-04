Flood of jobs in govt sector, over 6 mn youth employed: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government is committed to providing employment to the youth within the state, claiming that there has been a "flood" of government jobs.

He said more than 6 million youngsters have secured employment through private investments.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 2,251 crore in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area, Adityanath highlighted recent large-scale recruitments and upcoming hiring drives.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has recently recruited over 60,000 police personnel. A significant number of youth from Gorakhpur have also been selected. Following that, the recruitment of 2,538 child development supervisors has been completed. Soon, we are going to start large-scale recruitment of staff nurses and teachers. Sub-inspector recruitment has already been announced, and fresh advertisements for new jobs will be released shortly," the chief minister said.

Claiming that opportunities are being created across sectors, he added, "A flood of jobs has come in the government sector... it is jobs everywhere, employment everywhere... because the government wants that no youth of Uttar Pradesh should have to stretch their hands elsewhere. Every youngster will get a job within the state itself." Adityanath credited the state's policy clarity, transparency and commitment to security for creating an investor-friendly environment. "Today, the best investments from across the country and the world are coming to Uttar Pradesh. As a result, we have succeeded in connecting more than 60 lakh youth with employment in the private sector through fresh investments," he said.

Linking employment growth to the vision of a "developed India", the chief minister stressed, "A developed India is possible only when UP develops. UP will develop only when every village becomes self-reliant. All programmes are being implemented to make every district, village and urban body developed and self-sufficient." Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath accused it of dividing society and pushing the state into riots during its rule. "Those who divided society on caste lines, who pushed Uttar Pradesh into riots, who created an identity crisis for the youth, who played with national security for their vote bank, and who did not care about the honour of women, can you expect development from them? They never worked for development and never will," he alleged.