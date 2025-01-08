For the first time, CBI posted three officials in INTERPOL for cooperation

For better coordination between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the agency has deployed three senior officers in two different countries. This marks the first time the agency has stationed officers at INTERPOL for enhanced criminal tracking.

A senior official confirmed that for timely redressal of issues related to transnational crimes and tracking fugitives, they have stationed three CBI officers - two in France and one in Singapore for better coordination. It has been done for the first time. As earlier only senior officers used to be deployed at INTERPOL.

"These officers help in facilitating extradition, coordination and other legal issues related to fugitives involved in transnational crimes," the officer added.

In 2024, more than 170 notices under various categories have been issued.

There are seven types of INTERPOL notices -- Red Notice, Yellow Notice, Blue Notice, Black Notice, Green Notice, Orange Notice, and Purple Notice.

INTERPOL issues these notices at the request of a member country's National Central Bureau and shares them with all member countries.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Bharatpol' portal to facilitate faster international assistance for agencies.

Interpol, headquartered in Lyon, France, fosters global police cooperation and crime prevention.

In 2023, more than 100 Red Corner Notices (RCN) were issued, leading to the return of 29 wanted criminals to India. In 2024, at least 20 individuals were brought back to India with the support of INTERPOL and international law enforcement partners.