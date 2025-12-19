Home / India News / Forest land cannot be leased for farming without Centre's approval: SC

Forest land cannot be leased for farming without Centre's approval: SC

Rejecting the High Court's direction that allowed the society to seek continuation of the lease, the Supreme Court held that no permission could be granted to perpetuate an illegality

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Supreme Court ruled that forest land cannot be leased or used for agricultural purposes without prior approval from the central government under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.
 
The apex court on Thursday held that any lease granted in violation of the law is illegal and cannot be allowed to continue.
 
Allowing cultivation on forest land, the court said, inevitably requires clearing of forests and directly violates the Forest (Conservation) Act, which bars the use of forest land for non-forestry purposes without central approval.
 
“This Court in a catena of decisions has passed numerous mandatory directions prohibiting dereservation of forest. Granting permission to cultivate the forest land would essentially require clearing of forest and such a course of action is in the teeth of Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980,” the court said.
 

Background of the case

 
The case arose from an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against a 2009 Karnataka High Court order, which had allowed a cooperative society to make a representation seeking continuation of a lease on forest land.
 
The Supreme Court said that the state government had granted 134 acres and six guntas of forest land in Benachi and Tumarikoppa villages of Dharwad district to a cooperative society on a 10-year lease between 1976 and 1986 for agricultural use.
 
“The members of the respondent-Cooperative Society cleared the trees from the forest areas and started cultivating the same,” the court recorded, adding that the state government refused to extend the lease after its expiry and formally terminated it in March 1985.
 
The society challenged the termination through multiple writ petitions and civil suits over the years. While some interim reliefs were granted earlier, the Forest Department eventually initiated eviction proceedings under the Karnataka Forest Act.
 
The court further said that the possession of the land was finally taken back by the Forest Department on January 23, 2007, with official mahazars drawn and warning boards installed to prevent unauthorised entry.
 

Court’s findings

 
Referring to earlier landmark rulings, including T N Godavarman Thirumulpad v. Union of India, the apex court held that the very grant of lease was unlawful.
 
“Having considered the submissions advanced at bar, we are of the firm opinion that the very grant of lease to the respondent-Cooperative Society for agricultural purposes was uncalled for because it led to devastation and deforestation of huge forest area,” the court said.
 
It further observed that forest land cannot be diverted for non-forestry purposes, such as agriculture, under existing laws.
 
“As per the extant statutes, forest lands could not be allowed to be used for non-forestry purposes, which would include agriculture,” the bench said.
 
Rejecting the High Court’s direction that allowed the society to seek continuation of the lease, the Supreme Court held that no permission could be granted to perpetuate an illegality.
 
“No permission could have been granted to perpetuate the illegality committed while granting the lease of the forest land,” the judgment stated.
 

Restoration ordered

 
Taking note of the fact that the Forest Department already holds possession of the land, the court directed ecological restoration of the area.
 
“The Forest Department, State of Karnataka, is directed to restore the forest on the 134 acres of released land by planting indigenous plants and trees in due consultation with experts,” the court ordered.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to set up Bureau of Port Security for vessels, port facilities

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

Siddaramaiah rejects power-sharing theory, says will remain Karnataka CM

One or two benches of SC may sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI

Govt to install air purifiers in 10K classrooms: Delhi education minister

Topics :Supreme Courtforest landAgricultureBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story