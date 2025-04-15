Home / India News / Former NFRA chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey joins AIIB to lead 3 key departments

Former NFRA chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey joins AIIB to lead 3 key departments

Over the last decade, Pandey has been at the helm of several reforms in finance, corporate governance, Aadhaar, digital payments, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and direct tax

NFRA Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Former NFRA Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Former chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) Ajay Bhushan Pandey has taken charge as vice-president, investment solutions, at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Pandey will lead three departments — the Sectors, Themes, and Finance Solutions Department; the Sustainability and Fiduciary Solutions Department; and the Portfolio Management Department — at the multilateral development bank, a statement by AIIB said.
 
Over the last decade, Pandey has been at the helm of several reforms in finance, corporate governance, Aadhaar, digital payments, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and direct tax.
 
His past roles include finance secretary and revenue secretary of India, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhaar), and chairman of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).
 
As CEO of UIDAI, he steered the scaling of Aadhaar from the ground up, while as finance secretary he introduced a series of direct tax reforms. It was under his leadership that the tax administration rolled out the faceless assessment and faceless appeal initiatives to usher in greater transparency and ease of doing business.
 
An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur alumnus, Pandey holds a postgraduate degree (MS) and a doctorate (PhD) in computer science from the University of Minnesota, United States.
 
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

