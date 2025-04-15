Delhi government hikes minimum wages for all categories of workers

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced a hike in minimum wages for workers of all categories, reported news agency ANI. With the increased wage rates, an unskilled worker in the national capital will now get a minimum of ₹18,456 per month, while someone who holds a graduation degree will get at least ₹24,356 per month.

Here are the updated wage slabs: Unskilled: ₹18,066 to ₹18,456 (up Rs 390) Semi-skilled : ₹19,929 to ₹20,371 - (up Rs 442) Skilled: ₹21,917 to ₹22,411 - (up Rs 494) Non-Matriculate: ₹19,929 to ₹20,371 - (up Rs 442) Matriculate but not Graduate: ₹21,917 to ₹22,411 - (up Rs 512) Graduate and above: ₹23,836 to ₹24,356 - (up Rs 520) The increased wages will be applicable retrospectively from April 1, 2025, a statement by the government said. “This increase will not only neutralise the effects of inflation but will also provide relief to a large number of workers in Delhi,” the government said.

Moreover, the statement added that workers earning less than the revised wage can file a claim before the Joint Labour Commissioner/Deputy Labour Commissioner of the concerned District who can hear and decide claims relating to payment of wages.