Home / India News / Delhi government hikes minimum wages for all categories of workers

Delhi government hikes minimum wages for all categories of workers

The increased wage slabs will be applicable from April 1 2025, a statement by the government said

Eye on relaxed labour law compliance: Here are govt's key proposals
With the increased wage rates, an unskilled worker in the national capital will now get a minimum of ₹18,456 per month, while someone who holds a graduation degree will get at least ₹24,356 per month. Representative image.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced a hike in minimum wages for workers of all categories, reported news agency ANI. With the increased wage rates, an unskilled worker in the national capital will now get a minimum of ₹18,456 per month, while someone who holds a graduation degree will get at least ₹24,356 per month.
 
Here are the updated wage slabs:
 
  1. Unskilled: ₹18,066 to ₹18,456 (up Rs 390)
  2. Semi-skilled : ₹19,929 to ₹20,371 - (up Rs 442)
  3. Skilled: ₹21,917 to ₹22,411 - (up Rs 494)
  4. Non-Matriculate: ₹19,929 to ₹20,371 - (up Rs 442)
  5. Matriculate but not Graduate: ₹21,917 to ₹22,411 - (up Rs 512)
  6. Graduate and above: ₹23,836 to ₹24,356 - (up Rs 520)
 
The increased wages will be applicable retrospectively from April 1, 2025, a statement by the government said. “This increase will not only neutralise the effects of inflation but will also provide relief to a large number of workers in Delhi,” the government said.
 
Moreover, the statement added that workers earning less than the revised wage can file a claim before the Joint Labour Commissioner/Deputy Labour Commissioner of the concerned District who can hear and decide claims relating to payment of wages.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMD forecasts 'above normal' monsoon in 2025, easing inflation worries

Baggage belt glitch affects full reopening of Delhi airport's Terminal 1

Delhi govt approves 3-month extension of EV policy, continues power subsidy

LIVE news: ED chargesheets Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case

Andhra allots 21.16 acres to TCS in Vizag for 99 paise to boost IT hub

Topics :Delhi governmentMinimum wage hikeminimum wagesMinimum wageworkersBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story