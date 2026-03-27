From education to work, transgender community's marginalisation is stark

Parliament has passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, rejecting calls for further scrutiny amid fears that the law narrows the definition of a transgender person by excluding those with “self-perceived gender identities”.

The Bill effectively removes the right to self-determination of gender and may worsen the marginilastion of the transgender community, critics say. Data highlights the community’s marginalisation: Transgender participation in education remains low across all levels, while access to stable employment and adequate income is constrained.

Studies estimate suicide attempt rates among transgender persons range from 32 per cent to 50 per cent, driven by rejection, violence, discrimination, and systemic neglect. The following data details how this exclusion manifests across education, employment and earnings.

National Human Rights Commission data indicates that educational attainment for transgender persons is limited at every stage and declines sharply at higher levels. While 24 per cent reach high school and 22 per cent achieve undergraduate status, only 2.5 per cent complete post-graduation and just 0.5 per cent attain a PhD. Modest participation even at the base — 19.5 per cent in primary and 16.5 per cent in middle school — suggests a pipeline of exclusion that begins early and persists throughout. Occupational patterns further highlight this exclusion, with a heavy concentration in traditional and informal livelihoods: 17.82 per cent in badhai/hijra roles, 12.38 per cent in sex work, and 8.91 per cent in begging. Conversely, formal employment is negligible, with government roles at just 0.5 per cent, while private or skilled work (8.91 per cent) and self-employment (8.42 per cent) remain limited. Even in sectors such as performance (9.41 per cent) and creative work (6.93 per cent), participation remains largely informal.