Home / India News / G20: Air India, Vistara announce waivers for ticket holders from 7-11 Sept

G20: Air India, Vistara announce waivers for ticket holders from 7-11 Sept

A spokesperson for Delhi airport said it has also formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates

BS Web Team New Delhi
The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 (Representational)

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Given the upcoming G20 summit in the national capital, Vistara and Air India have announced several waivers for passengers who have tickets to travel from Delhi airport from September 7 to September 11.

Vistara said that the airline has adjusted its flight operations to and from Delhi. The airline has cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled. Vistara said that customers scheduled to travel between 8th and 11th September 2023 should check the Vistara website for their flight status in advance to avoid any inconvenience. The airline is also providing a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling for bookings on the aforementioned dates. Vistara will also assist the impacted customers with rescheduling or refunds, as applicable.

In a post on X, SpiceJet said the G20 Summit in Delhi may cause road closures and diversions, leading to longer travel times than usual.

"All passengers are requested to ensure a timely arrival at the airport for their SpiceJet flight. Check-in counters close 60 minutes before departure," it added.

The G20 Summit in Delhi may cause road closures and diversions, leading to longer travel times than usual. All passengers are requested to ensure a timely arrival at the airport for their SpiceJet flight. Check-in counters close 60 minutes prior to departure.#SpiceJet #G20

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 5, 2023

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Air India said in a post that passengers wishing to change their date of travel and having confirmed tickets to fly to or from Delhi between 7th and 11th September will be offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight would be applicable, the airline added.

Delhi airport operator DIAL stated it is working with several government departments, including the home ministry, to give necessary support for the facilitation of guests coming for the G20 Summit,

Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to…

— Air India (@airindia) September 5, 2023
A DIAL spokesperson said it has also formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates.

 The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

In letter to PM, Sonia Gandhi lists issues for debate in special session

Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi Airport gears up to welcome world leaders

Cancer cases up 79% among under-50 in past 30 years, reveals study

Weather forecast today (Sept 6): IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 9

Kovind to hold first meeting of 'One Nation, One Election' panel today

Topics :G20 summitG20 MeetNew DelhiflightsAir IndiaG20 meetingairlines

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story