G20: Air India, Vistara announce waivers for ticket holders from 7-11 Sept

Given the upcoming G20 summit in the national capital, Vistara and Air India have announced several waivers for passengers who have tickets to travel from Delhi airport from September 7 to September 11.



Vistara said that the airline has adjusted its flight operations to and from Delhi. The airline has cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled. Vistara said that customers scheduled to travel between 8th and 11th September 2023 should check the Vistara website for their flight status in advance to avoid any inconvenience. The airline is also providing a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling for bookings on the aforementioned dates. Vistara will also assist the impacted customers with rescheduling or refunds, as applicable.

#ImportantUpdate Customers are requested to visit https://t.co/9eL33MOZYU to check their flight status. — Vistara (@airvistara) September 5, 2023 In a post on X, SpiceJet said the G20 Summit in Delhi may cause road closures and diversions, leading to longer travel times than usual.

"All passengers are requested to ensure a timely arrival at the airport for their SpiceJet flight. Check-in counters close 60 minutes before departure," it added.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Air India said in a post that passengers wishing to change their date of travel and having confirmed tickets to fly to or from Delhi between 7th and 11th September will be offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight would be applicable, the airline added.



Delhi airport operator DIAL stated it is working with several government departments, including the home ministry, to give necessary support for the facilitation of guests coming for the G20 Summit,



A DIAL spokesperson said it has also formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates.



The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.