Delhi, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains
IMD monsoon update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain across Delhi-NCR through September 14 and issued a 'yellow' alert for the national capitalRimjhim Singh New Delhi
Heavy rainfall on Friday caused significant waterlogging and severe traffic jams in various parts of Delhi and Gurgaon.
Areas affected by the waterlogging included the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Narsinghpur, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Basai, Hero Honda Chowk, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Subhash Chowk.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain across Delhi-NCR through September 14. This rainfall has led to significant disruptions in Delhi and Gurgaon, prompting a "yellow" alert to be issued on Wednesday.
IMD monsoon update: Delhi rains
Videos on social media show commuters grappling with flooded zones while heading to work or school, particularly in places like Baprola. Other locations, including RK Puram, Munirka, Najafgarh Road, and Moti Bagh, have also been affected by the heavy rain. Significant rainfall has hit areas such as Aerocity, RK Puram, and Moti Bagh.
In an advisory, the Delhi traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from South Extension towards Lajpat Nagar due to breakdown of a truck at Moolchand Underpass. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."
On Thursday evening, central Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, with the maximum temperature in the national capital reaching 33.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal norm, as reported by the IMD. The minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees Celsius lower than the typical value for this period.
Delhi rain: Monsoon rainfall forecast
The weather forecast for Delhi over the next seven days indicates predominantly cloudy conditions with intermittent chances of light rain and thunderstorms. From September 7 to 9, light showers and thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures ranging between 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.
On September 9, partly cloudy skies with a slight possibility of very light rain or thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius.