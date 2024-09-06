Delhi, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

In an advisory, the Delhi traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from South Extension towards Lajpat Nagar due to breakdown of a truck at Moolchand Underpass. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

On Thursday evening, central Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, with the maximum temperature in the national capital reaching 33.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal norm, as reported by the IMD. The minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees Celsius lower than the typical value for this period.

Delhi rain: Monsoon rainfall forecast

The weather forecast for Delhi over the next seven days indicates predominantly cloudy conditions with intermittent chances of light rain and thunderstorms. From September 7 to 9, light showers and thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures ranging between 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

On September 9, partly cloudy skies with a slight possibility of very light rain or thunderstorms are expected, with temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius.