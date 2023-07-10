Home / India News / Gas regulator to pitch for building gas storage to boost clean fuel usage

Gas regulator to pitch for building gas storage to boost clean fuel usage

The country aims to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6.5% now

Reuters BENGALURU
Natural gas pipeline

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nidhi Verma

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India should build storage for natural gas to boost the use of cleaner fuel in the country and hedge against global price volatility, Chairman of Petroleum and Natural Gas regulatory board A. K. Jain said on Monday.

"For market dynamics and supply assurance for the customers to shift to gas require gas storage," Jain told reporters at an event.

India has 5 million tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves but no storage facilities for natural gas yet.

The country aims to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6.5% now.

 

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Also Read

Russian oil import scales new high of 1.95 mn barrels per day in May

India state fuel retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June: Report

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

Will transfer SSLV to industry amid demand for small satellite: Isro chief

Kharge asks Centre for PM CARES relief for rain-hit states, speaks to HP CM

Yamuna in Delhi likely to cross danger mark around 11 am Tuesday: Atishi

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Topics :natural gasgas suppliesIndiaPetroleumLiquefied Natural Gas

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story