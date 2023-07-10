Home / India News / Yamuna in Delhi likely to cross danger mark around 11 am Tuesday: Atishi

Yamuna in Delhi likely to cross danger mark around 11 am Tuesday: Atishi

Public Works Department minister, who inspected preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Yamuna in Delhi is likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday as a large quantity of water is being discharged into the upper reaches of the river, Delhi minister Atishi said on Monday.

The Public Works Department minister, who inspected the preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in the Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states.

"Around 43,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into Yamuna from Haryana till yesterday morning that has increased to nearly three lakh cusecs now. We expect the level of water in Yamuna to reach danger mark around 10-11 am on Tuesday," she told PTI.

The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

Also Read

Monsoon woes: Flood warning in Delhi after Haryana releases heavy water

BJP leaders protest outside Delhi Assembly over pollution in Yamuna river

Yamuna water level in Delhi may breach danger mark on Tuesday: CWC

Delhi rains: CM Kejriwal convenes meeting to discuss waterlogging situation

Delhi govt launches 'I love Yamuna campaign' to boost participation

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

SC extends Satyendar Jain's bail till July 24 in money laundering case

Fire breaks out at Odisha govt's medicine godown in Bhubaneswar: Police

Rains continue to lash Punjab, Haryana; Army assistance sought in Patiala

Topics :YamunariversDelhi

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story