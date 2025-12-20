Home / India News / Privileged to host PM Modi at Guwahati airport terminal inauguration: Adani

The terminal has been developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd, with operations led by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday said he was privileged to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the new terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport.

"Privileged to host Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji at the inauguration of the new terminal at @GuwahatiAirport," Adani posted on X.

"This terminal belongs to the people of Assam. Built with 140 tonnes of locally sourced bamboo and shaped around the Sky Forest, it carries the craftsmanship, ecology and quiet strength of the Northeast into a world-class gateway connecting youth, entrepreneurs, farmers and families more deeply with India and the world," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "for his tremendous leadership and support".

"At @AdaniOnline, we are proud to build and connect Gateways to Goodness for every air traveller," he said. 

Adani had earlier in the day said that the new terminal will serve as a catalyst for regional and industrial development, strengthening Guwahati's role as an emerging economic gateway beyond its tourism potential.

Touted as the country's first "nature-themed airport", the new terminal will be able to handle 13.1 million passengers per annum, Adani Group officials said.

The total cost of the project is Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore earmarked specifically for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, they said.

The new terminal, spread over an area of 1,40,000 sq m, draws inspiration from Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

