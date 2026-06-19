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Goa left with one month's drinking water supply amid delayed monsoon

State Water Supply Department Minister Subhash Phal Desai said that he has been receiving calls from various sections, including industries, inquiring about the condition of the water supply

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There is no scarcity right now, but that does not mean it won't happen in the future, the minister said | Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 10:27 AM IST
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Goa has a stock of drinking water that can last about one month, the government has said, as the coastal state is witnessing a lull in monsoon rainfall.

State Water Supply Department Minister Subhash Phal Desai told PTI on Thursday that the water level at various reservoirs in the state has dropped drastically in the absence of rain.

"But there is no need to panic. There is enough water to fulfil the requirement for a month," he said, adding that the state government will issue strict advisories to ensure that the existing water is not exhausted before that time.

He said that he has been receiving calls from various sections, including industries, inquiring about the condition of the water supply in the state.

Phal Desai said his department will hold a meeting with Minister for Water Resources Department Subhash Shirodkar to "evaluate the data of water available in various dams across the state".

He said that the state government has improved the water distribution system, ensuring that there is no shortage.

"There is no scarcity right now, but that does not mean it won't happen in the future," he cautioned.

According to the minister, the Selaulim dam, which supplies water to the entire South Goa, Kushavati district and parts of North Goa, is 27 per cent full. It has a drawing capacity of 280 MLD (million litres per day).

He said that the stock at Anjunem dam, located in Sattari taluka of North Goa, has plummeted to 9.9 per cent. This project on the Goa-Karnataka border has a drawing capacity of 50 MLD, which is treated at plants set up in Padoshe and Dattawadi.

Phal Desai said that the water level at Mhaisal Dam in Shiroda, near Ponda in North Goa, stands at 19 per cent. The dam has a drawing capacity of 10 to 14 MLD.

Situated in the southernmost taluka of Canacona, the Chapoli dam has ample water, Phal Desai said, adding that there would be no water shortage in Canacona.

The Amthane reservoir, which supplies water to Bardez taluka in North Goa, also has a "good" stock, he said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall activities will resume in the state by next weekend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :GoaClean drinking waterDrinking waterIndian monsoonMonsoon

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

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