Govt explains why key indicators were missing from NFHS-6 fact sheets

The clarification came over two months after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released the NFHS-6 (2023-24) National and State/UT Fact Sheets on May 29.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on the absence of such indicators from the NFHS-6 fact sheets, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said the indicators were finalised based on the recommendations of the TAC constituted for NFHS-6.

The committee comprised representatives from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, NITI Aayog, the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and other government departments.

‘Data harmonisation’

The government said the TAC recommended finalising the indicators "in line with the Data Harmonisation initiatives of the Government of India (GoI)", to avoid inconsistencies arising from "fragmented and unharmonised data available across different official data sources".