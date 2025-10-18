Home / India News / Govt firmly committed to safeguard rights of pravasi community: Kerala CM

Govt firmly committed to safeguard rights of pravasi community: Kerala CM

The CM also inaugurated the 'Pravasi Malayali Sangamam' in Bahrain, jointly organised by the Loka Kerala Sabha and the Malayalam Mission

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
Vijayan is reportedly on a Gulf tour from October 16 and will return to Kerala towards the end of this month (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that his government was firmly committed to safeguarding the welfare and rights of the Kerala community working or living abroad.

Vijayan, in a post on 'X', also said that he was grateful for the warm and spirited welcome he got from the expatriate community in Bahrain on his arrival there after eight years.

The CM also inaugurated the 'Pravasi Malayali Sangamam' in Bahrain, jointly organised by the Loka Kerala Sabha and the Malayalam Mission.

"Deeply grateful to our expatriate community for the warm and spirited welcome during my visit to the country after eight years. It was a pleasure to share the stage with Indian Ambassador Vinod K Jacob and Padma Shri M A Yusuff Ali.

"The government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and rights of our Pravasi community," he said on 'X'.

Yusuff Ali is an eminent Kerala-based businessman who is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International.

Vijayan is reportedly on a Gulf tour from October 16 and will return to Kerala towards the end of this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACME Solar commissions first phase of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

New chief priest appointed for Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras festival, wishes health and prosperity

Fire breaks out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath in Punjab, one injured

Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹3,258 cr aid for farmers hit by rain, floods

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala governmentPravasi Divas

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story