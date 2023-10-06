Home / India News / Govt plans to set standards for construction of bus bodies: Gadkari

Govt plans to set standards for construction of bus bodies: Gadkari

Gadkari emphasised that in the wake of the rising number of bus accidents, there is a pressing need to enhance the quality of bus body construction in Bharat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the government is considering setting standards for the construction of bus bodies, which will be uniformly applicable to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and bus body builders.

This step will pave the way for further improvements in the quality of buses in India with a primary focus on ensuring passenger safety during contingency, the road transport and highways minister said in a tweet.

Gadkari emphasised that in the wake of the rising number of bus accidents, there is a pressing need to enhance the quality of bus body construction in Bharat.

He said the draft notification for these standards is being published by the ministry to solicit suggestions.

Gadkari expressed hope that all stakeholders will support this initiative to ensure the safety of all bus occupants.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

