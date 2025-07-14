Home / India News / Heavy rainfall brings relief to Delhi; waterlogging disrupts traffic flow

Delhi weather update: Light to moderate rain forecast through week; AQI remains 'satisfactory' while waterlogging, traffic congestion seen in parts of Delhi-NCR after rain

Traffic came to a standstill at multiple locations, including Rajiv Chowk, where vehicular movement slowed considerably (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with light rain over parts of the city. On Sunday, heavy showers lashed several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall throughout the day, with the sky expected to remain generally cloudy.
In its latest bulletin issued on July 13, the weather office noted that a cloud mass approaching from the southeast could bring light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, across parts of Delhi-NCR.
 
 
Maximum temperatures are expected to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimums may hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.
 
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ range on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 65 at 8 am on July 14.
 
As per CPCB guidelines, an AQI of 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

Waterlogging disrupts traffic across city after heavy rain

Severe waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after intense rainfall. Homes in Chhatarpur were inundated, while areas in East Delhi, including Anand Vihar, also witnessed significant waterlogging.
 
The rainfall brought traffic to a standstill on multiple roads. A traffic jam was reported at Rajiv Chowk, where vehicular movement slowed considerably.
This comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had claimed on Thursday that there was no waterlogging in the national capital following overnight rain from Wednesday.

Rain to persist in Delhi till July 19, says IMD

The IMD has predicted that rainfall and cloudy conditions will persist across Delhi until July 19. According to its latest update issued at 8.40 pm on July 13, the city is likely to experience mostly overcast skies with light showers, thunderstorms, and lightning through the week.
 
A cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and adjoining areas is influencing Delhi’s weather, contributing to cloud formation and precipitation. Daytime temperatures are forecast to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging from 80 to 90 per cent.
 

    At least 14 dead in UP rain-related mishaps

At least 14 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, an official statement said on Sunday. The fatalities, recorded between 8 pm on Saturday and 8 pm on Sunday, were caused by lightning strikes, drowning, and snake bites.
 
Two people were killed by lightning in Gorakhpur, and one each in Jaunpur, Raebareli, Chandauli, Kushinagar, and Kanpur Dehat. Two individuals drowned in Chitrakoot, while one fatality was reported in Banda. Snake bites led to two deaths in Ghazipur and one each in Chandauli and Pratapgarh. Authorities have stated that compensation will be provided to the victims' families.

Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh, 95 dead so far

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under monsoon devastation, with 95 fatalities reported between June 20 and July 12, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 56 deaths were attributed to rain-induced disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning.
   
Mandi recorded the highest number of casualties at 17, followed by Kangra with 12, and Kullu with 3.
 
The state has suffered severe damage, with estimated losses exceeding ₹751 crore. Over 22,450 animals, mostly poultry, have perished. A total of 1,026 people have been injured, while 371 houses were completely destroyed and another 1,093 partially damaged.
 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

