Heavy rainfall brings relief to Delhi; waterlogging disrupts traffic flow

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with light rain over parts of the city. On Sunday, heavy showers lashed several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall throughout the day, with the sky expected to remain generally cloudy.

In its latest bulletin issued on July 13, the weather office noted that a cloud mass approaching from the southeast could bring light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, across parts of Delhi-NCR.

Maximum temperatures are expected to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimums may hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ range on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 65 at 8 am on July 14.

As per CPCB guidelines, an AQI of 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

Waterlogging disrupts traffic across city after heavy rain