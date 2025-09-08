Home / Industry / Auto / GST revamp: Will reduce prices of ICE vehicles, says TVS CEO Radhakrishnan

GST revamp: Will reduce prices of ICE vehicles, says TVS CEO Radhakrishnan

Electric vehicles remain unaffected and continue to enjoy the concessional rate of 5 per cent GST. The benefits will be available to customers starting September 22, 2025, it added

K N Radhakrishnan, CEO, TVS Motor Company
K N Radhakrishnan, CEO, TVS Motor Company
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it will pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers across its internal combustion engine portfolio.

With the GST Council reducing GST rates on ICE vehicles from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, there will be significant savings on the company's products, TVS Motor Co said in a statement without divulging details.

Electric vehicles remain unaffected and continue to enjoy the concessional rate of 5 per cent GST. The benefits will be available to customers starting September 22, 2025, it added.

ALSO READ: M&M cushions dealers from cess hit; GST 2.0 dents Aug auto sales: Fada

"The GST rate rationalisation is a bold and transformative move that will accelerate consumption across society...We will pass on the full benefit of GST rate reduction to customers across our ICE portfolio," TVS Motor Company Director & CEO, KN Radhakrishnan said.

Further, the company said it will be undertaking extensive communication measures to apprise customers of the benefits accruing from GST rate reductions. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M&M cushions dealers from cess hit; GST 2.0 dents Aug auto sales: Fada

Automobile dealers seek govt intervention in compensation cess recovery

Volkswagen in advanced talks with US for investment deal amid tariff woes

Auto sales rise 0.02% in August, GST 2.0 defers sales to September

From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

Topics :GST Newstax

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story