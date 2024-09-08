Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat to set up 48 MW capacity solar rooftops on govt buildings in FY25

Coastal wind farms have also played a crucial role in enhancing the state's renewable energy capacity, it said

"By March 2024, a total of 3,023 solar rooftop systems, generating a combined capacity of 56.8 MW, have been set up across various government departments in the state," the government said in a release (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Solar rooftop systems of 48 MW will be installed on various government buildings in Gujarat in the current financial year for which Rs 177 crore have been allocated, the state government said on Sunday.

To tap into Gujarat's solar energy potential, the state Climate Change Department is actively installing such systems on government buildings, it said.

"By March 2024, a total of 3,023 solar rooftop systems, generating a combined capacity of 56.8 MW, have been set up across various government departments in the state," the government said in a release.

"To advance this initiative, a 48 MW solar rooftop system will be installed on government buildings throughout the state this year. The state government has allocated Rs 177.4 crore to support the project," it said.

In 2023-24, Gujarat generated a total of 24,765.3 million units (MU) of renewable energy, including 9,637 MU from solar, 14,201 MU from wind, 885.325 MU from hydro, 69 MU from small hydro, and 42 MU from biomass and bagasse, it said.

"The state's vast solar potential has been effectively utilised through the establishment of solar parks and the deployment of rooftop solar installations for households. Projects such as Charanka Solar Park have positioned Gujarat as a leader in solar energy generation in India," the government said.

Coastal wind farms have also played a crucial role in enhancing the state's renewable energy capacity, it said.


First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

