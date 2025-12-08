Home / India News / Delhi CM, BJP ministers visit Golden Temple on 350th commemorations

Delhi CM, BJP ministers visit Golden Temple on 350th commemorations

Gupta and her ministers went directly from the airport to the Golden Temple, where they bowed and offered prayers

Delhi CM, Golden Temple visit
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with six BJP cabinet ministers, arrived in Amritsar on Monday | Image: X@gupta_rekha
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with six BJP cabinet ministers, arrived in Amritsar on Monday to offer prayers at the Golden Temple, on the occasion of the 350th commemorations. Visuals from Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport showed Gupta stepping out amid heightened security, where she and her ministers were welcomed with flower bouquets and garlands by BJP workers.

Ahead of their visit, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared pictures from inside the aircraft, showing Gupta and her cabinet members - Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Misgra, Pankaj Kumar Singh - on their way to Amritsar from Delhi. "Blessed to join Hon'ble CM @gupta_rekha Ji and other Cabinet members as we head to offer Ardas & Shukrana for the successful 350th commemorative functions. Praying for Waheguru's mehar and Sarbat da Bhala." Sirsa in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said.

Gupta and her ministers went directly from the airport to the Golden Temple, where they bowed and offered prayers. Sharing a glimpse of their visit to the Golden Temple, Gupta, in a post on X, said, "Salutations to the sacred land of Shri Amritsar Sahib. Today, we have come to express our gratitude to Guru Sahib, who blessed us with the privilege of service at the Red Fort and bestowed the grace to organise successful programs dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji."

Praying for continued blessing, Gupta, in another post, said, 'After bowing my head at Sri Harmandir Sahib, my mind found satisfaction. Waheguru Ji, may You keep Your hand of grace upon everyone."

"'Sri Amritsar, Home of Purity' Today, by visiting this sacred place, my mind found immense peace, and I also experienced the boundless presence and tranquillity of that Timeless Being," Sirsa said in a post on X. Security arrangements around the shrine and nearby areas have been significantly increased to ensure the smooth movement of the delegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rekha GuptaBJPDelhi government

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

