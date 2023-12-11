Home / India News / Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI may file survey report in Varanasi court today

Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI may file survey report in Varanasi court today

On the previous date, the court had given the ASI 10 days' time on November 30 and ordered it to file the report within the "provided time."

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
The report of the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to be presented in the Varanasi court on Monday.

The Court had earlier asked it to submit its survey report by November 17. Later, ASI was granted time until November 28 to file its report.

The survey has been held for 100 days, during which the ASI has asked for several extensions. The survey had concluded almost a month ago and the ASI had sought extra time to file its report.

The last extension was on November 18, when the ASI asked for another 15 days. The court had allowed it 10 days. The ASI had been conducting the survey since August 4 on the mosque premises. It leaves out the Wuzukhana area, which has been sealed by the orders of the Supreme Court.

On November 2, the ASI told the court it had "completed" the survey but would need some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey.

The court had granted additional time till November 17 for submitting the document. The survey was ordered by a Varanasi court on July 21, following a petition by four women who sought permission to pray at the Shringar Gauri Shrine which is behind the western wall of the temple.

Earlier, in August this year, the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

