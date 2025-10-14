Haryana IPS officer 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave

The Haryana government has sent State DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid opposition's attack on the BJP dispensation over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide, and demand by Kumar's family for action against the officers accused of harassing him.
The late night development came days after the state government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Rohtak's Superintendent of Police.
"Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," said Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister.
In an eight-page final note, purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities." The IPS officer's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The officer's family, which is also seeking their arrest, has refused to give consent for a post-mortem and cremation until its demands are addressed.
Fifty-two-year-old Kumar, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.
After the registration of an FIR, Chandigarh police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team for "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" into the case.
The Chandigarh Police on Monday asserted that it was investigating the case in a fair, impartial and transparent manner and said all the angles are being thoroughly investigated by the SIT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app