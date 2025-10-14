Home / India News / Haryana IPS officer 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave

Haryana IPS officer 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave

The late night development came days after the state government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Rohtak's Superintendent of Police

Haryana senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar
Fifty-two-year-old Kumar, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7 | Image: Handout by Haryana Police via PTI images
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
The Haryana government has sent State DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid opposition's attack on the BJP dispensation over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide, and demand by Kumar's family for action against the officers accused of harassing him.

The late night development came days after the state government transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Rohtak's Superintendent of Police.

ALSO READ: Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred

"Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," said Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister.

In an eight-page final note, purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."  The IPS officer's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The officer's family, which is also seeking their arrest, has refused to give consent for a post-mortem and cremation until its demands are addressed.

Fifty-two-year-old Kumar, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.

After the registration of an FIR, Chandigarh police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team for "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" into the case.

The Chandigarh Police on Monday asserted that it was investigating the case in a fair, impartial and transparent manner and said all the angles are being thoroughly investigated by the SIT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

