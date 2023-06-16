Home / India News / Help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy: Kejriwal to AAP workers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP workers to help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP workers to help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said on Thursday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "There has been a huge loss due to the cyclone. I appeal to all AAP workers to get involved in relief work and help people."

The chief minister also expressed concern over the situation in Manipur.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out a month ago. The state government has imposed curfew in 11 districts and banned internet in a bid to combat the spread of rumours.

"Situation in Manipur is a cause of concern for the whole country. Perhaps, much more needs to be done to restore peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

