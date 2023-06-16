Modi to lead Yoga day celebrations at UN, address US Congress next week



Modi will be on a state visit to the US on June 20-24 and he will then travel to Egypt on June 25-26, said a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and later address a joint sitting of the US Congress as part of his four-day visit next week.



Modi’s visit comes at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and will commence in New York, the MEA said. This will be Modi's eighth visit to the US after becoming Prime Minister and the second since US President Joe Biden took office.



Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue, the release said. The UN General Assembly, in December 2014, adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The draft resolution was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 UN member states.



That day, the Prime Minister will address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer. As is customary for a visiting foreign leader, the US President and First Lady will host a state dinner in honour of the Prime Minister June 22 evening.



In addition to the official engagements, Modi is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. The next day, Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Egypt visit

Modi will be in Egypt on June 24 for a two-day visit for his first state visit to the North African Arab nation, said the MEA.



Bilateral relations between both nations were also agreed to be elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ back then. The visit is at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended in January 2023 when he was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.