Himachal: 250 roads closed due to heavy downpour; Met issues orange alert

Heavy rains have led to the closure of 250 roads in Himachal Pradesh and the local meteorological office has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state, officials on Friday said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said that a total of 181 roads are closed in disaster-hit Mandi, 26 in Sirmaur and 23 in Kullu district, while 61 water supply schemes and 81 power distribution transformers were affected as of Friday morning.

The Met office has issued an 'orange' alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh on July 21 and 23, and 'yellow' alert, warning of heavy rains at isolated places in the state till Sunday.