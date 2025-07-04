Friday, July 04, 2025 | 06:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Heavy rains batter Himachal; 37 dead, ₹400 crore worth of damage estimated

Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the worst-hit Mandi district, where several roads remain blocked and essential services disrupted

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 37 people have died and ₹400 crore worth of property has been damaged as torrential rains once again disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, according to the state Disaster Management Authority.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, the state has suffered damages amounting to more than ₹400 crore due to incessant monsoon rains. Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the worst-hit Mandi district, where several roads remain blocked and essential services disrupted.

"We have recorded over ₹400 crore in losses so far, as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely to be much higher," said DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, while speaking to the media on Wednesday. 

 

"Our primary focus at the moment is on search, rescue, and restoration. Detailed damage assessment will take time," he added.

The worst-affected area remains Thunag subdivision of Mandi, where major restoration efforts are in progress.

"Roads are blocked, electricity and water supply have been hit, and vehicle movement has been severely impacted. Senior officials are stationed there. PWD engineers are overseeing road restoration, while the Director of Operations of the Electricity Board and the Chief Engineer of Jal Shakti are also present in Mandi," Rana said.

As per the data available so far, 37 people have died due to rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season. An additional 26 deaths have been reported due to road accidents during this period.

In Mandi district alone, 40 people are reported missing, and extensive search operations are in progress, officials said.

"A village in Mandi has been devastated. A relief camp has been set up and food packets were air-dropped yesterday by the Indian Air Force," Rana stated.

Highlighting the broader climate context, DC Rana said that the impact of changing climate and global warming has hit the hill state of Himachal Pradesh too

"These events are a consequence of global warming and climate change. Himachal is not untouched by these impacts." Rana said.

Across the state, 250 roads remain closed, more than 500 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are non-functional, and around 700 drinking water schemes have been affected.

Besides the State Disaster Management Authority, local administration, police, Home Guards, SDRF, and central agencies, including the NDRF, are involved in coordinated response efforts.

Meanwhile, in Shimla, daily life has been thrown out of gear due to the downpour. School children are among those most affected.

Speaking to ANI, Tanuja Thakur, a school student from Shimla, expressed her distress:

"It's raining heavily. Water is entering our classrooms, our clothes and books are soaked. Our teachers are telling us it's better to stay at home. Whether we attend school or not makes no difference right now because everything is wet and there's a sense of fear."

"Our school is surrounded by trees. There is always a fear that a tree could fall. Thankfully, we are safe for now," she added.

The administration continues to monitor the situation closely, with teams on high alert as the rain forecast remains severe for the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

