Hindi Journalism Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance and more

India marks Hindi Journalism Day on May 30 each year, celebrating the vital role of journalism as the fourth pillar of democracy. This day commemorates the launch of India’s first Hindi newspaper, ‘Udant Martand’, which was published on this date in 1826. Journalism continues to serve as a powerful medium that informs, empowers, and shapes public discourse.

Raising awareness of the nation's freedom movement was made possible in large part by this newspaper. The main language of communication in India at the time was Hindi, and ‘Udant Martand’ played an important role in informing and empowering people with information as the country was fighting for its freedom.

The founding of Hindi journalism, which has allowed people all over India to obtain trustworthy information in their mother tongue, is commemorated annually on Hindi Journalism Day.

Hindi Journalism Day 2025: Why is it celebrated on May 30, and history?

On May 30, 1826, Udant Martand, India's first newspaper published in Hindi, was released from Calcutta (now Kolkata). India was ruled by the British at the time. Only on Tuesdays alone, Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla published the weekly newspaper, which cost Rs 2 per year. He had no idea that his modest initiative would lead the foundation of Hindi journalism in India.

The date of publication, May 30, 1826, is referred to as Hindi Patrakarita Diwas or Hindi Journalism Day. However, financial issues prevented Udant Martand from being published for a long time because of higher mailing expenses and a remote readership. Hindi journalism has been practised in the country for almost 199 years.

What is the significance of Hindi Journalism Day?

Those who did not speak English were able to access news through Hindi journalism. It made it easier for people to obtain information and make well-informed decisions. On this day, journalists who work in Hindi journalism and help spread accurate information are honoured. It also acts as a reminder of the difficulties faced by journalists, including threats to their safety, biased reporting, and censorship.

The founders of Hindi journalism in India, such as Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi, Pt. Rambhuj Dutt Chaudhary and Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi are honoured on this day. By spreading knowledge, these individuals played a crucial role in empowering the public and promoting Hindi as a communication language.

Happy Hindi Journalism Day 2025: Wishes and quotes

Heartfelt greetings to all Hindi journalists in the country on Hindi Patrakarita Diwas 2025.

Wishing all fearless voices a meaningful Hindi Journalism Day 2025.

The power of the press lies not just in reporting facts, but in voicing the unheard. Happy Hindi Journalism Day.

May 30 is considered to be an important day for Hindi Journalism. We should respect and observe it the right way. Happy Hindi Journalism Day 2025.

Happy Hindi Journalism Day to all the torchbearers of truth!

The success and failure of a powerful nation are determined by its journalism.

Wishes to all the Hindi journalists on the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day 2025.