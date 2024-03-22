Home / India News / Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Bank to remain shut in some states, check list here

Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Bank to remain shut in some states, check list here

Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: India will celebrate Holi on March 25, 2024, and banks in most of the states will remain closed on this day. Check the full list of remaining holidays in the country

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
This year, banks will remain shut on Monday, March 25, 2024, the day when India will celebrate the most popular festival, Holi. On this occasion, banks will remain closed in most of the states. Throughout March, banks will remain closed for 14 days including second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, regional holidays, and public holidays.

However, Holi is celebrated in some states and not across the country. There are some states where banks will remain open on Monday, March 25.

March 25 - (Monday): Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi- Banks are closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Long holiday in March for Holi

Most states will observe three consecutive holidays due to the Holi festival on Monday after the fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Other than Holi, the bank will remain shut for other days like Chapchar Kut, /Sivarathri, Bihar Divas, Holi - Dulheti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi, Yaoshang 2nd Day/Holi, Good Friday on March 29, 2024 

RBI has categorised holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays. 

Remaining Bank holidays in March 2024: Full list

1. March 22, Friday – Bihar Day
2. March 23, Fourth Saturday of the month
3. March 24, Sunday
4. March 25, Monday – Holi (2nd day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi
5. March 26, Tuesday – Yaoshang 2nd day/Holi
6. March 29, Friday – Good Friday
8. March 31, Sunday

Online services will continue

Even though banks will remain closed for 14 days in March, other services will remain operative. If one has to do some bank-related work on holidays, he can avail of online services from the banks sitting at home. The digital payments will remain operational through credit cards and debit cards.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

