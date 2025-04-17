IIT Delhi UG students get 850 unique job offers in 2025, highest in 3 years

Google, Microsoft, American Express, Barclays, BCG, Oracle, PayU and Squarepoint Capital, among others, have made over 850 job offers to undergraduates at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in the ongoing academic year 2024–25 placement season.

The institute stated that the number of unique offers this year is higher than the offers received in the last three years. IIT Delhi had received 712 unique offers in 2022, followed by 768 in 2023 and 781 in 2024.

“The offers are expected to further increase as the placement season is still continuing,” IIT Delhi said.

Recruiters making double-digit offers to undergraduate students on campus this year include several large firms across sectors.

The institute added that startups and tech-driven firms such as Meesho, Graviton Research Capital, and Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle also contributed significantly to the placement pool this year.

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG, Indian Oil Corporation, and the Centre for Development of Telematics also hired undergraduate students from IIT Delhi in this placement session.

“Undergraduate students also received more than 40 international offers from organisations across multiple global regions, including Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK), and the United States of America (USA),” IIT Delhi said in a statement.

This comes after the institute, in a recent exit survey, said that 30 per cent of students graduating in 2024 had chosen diverse career options such as self-employment, entrepreneurship, higher studies, and civil service examinations.

IIT Delhi added that the trend is expected to continue in 2025.