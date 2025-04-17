Home / India News / Tamil Nadu Cabinet clears space policy, eyes ₹10,000 crore investment

Tamil Nadu Cabinet clears space policy, eyes ₹10,000 crore investment

The move is expected to attract investments of ₹10,000 crore into Tamil Nadu's space sector, creating at least 10,000 high-value jobs in the sector for talented youth

Starship rocket, SpaceX
The policy is also targeted at building a future-ready, skilled workforce in space technologies and services. Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tamil Nadu on Friday became one of the first Indian states to have a dedicated space policy. The state Cabinet cleared the Tamil Nadu Space Policy, positioning Tamil Nadu as a hub for space innovation, high-value manufacturing, and tech-driven job creation.
 
The move is expected to attract investments of ₹10,000 crore into Tamil Nadu’s space sector, creating at least 10,000 high-value jobs in the sector for talented youth. The policy is also targeted at building a future-ready, skilled workforce in space technologies and services.
 
This policy is not just for manufacturing; it will also focus on space-tech services and downstream innovation. This will open doors for startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and large players alike. Special incentive packages will be created for small startups and big companies setting up in the upcoming Space Bays — dedicated industrial zones tailored for the space industry.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED seeks confiscation of Rs 661-Cr assets in National Herald chargesheet

Premium

HC grants relief to Shemaroo employees in Rs 400 cr GST penalty case

NH 10 to remain closed between Sevoke-Rangpo on Apr 18-19 for repairs

CCPA issues notices to coaching centres for false claims, unfair practices

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt prepares development roadmap for post-Maoist Bastar

Topics :Tamil Naduspace technologyTechnology

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story