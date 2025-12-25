Delhi weather

Cold waves and fog continue to grip the national capital, delaying flights and disrupting transport services and normal life. For the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a mainly clear sky, with shallow to moderate fog at many places during morning hours. A yellow alert has been issued for December 26–27.

Fog and cold wave forecast

The IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog during night and morning hours across several regions:

Uttar Pradesh: Till December 28; in some parts during December 29–31

Punjab: Till December 27; again during December 29–31