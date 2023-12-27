Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi airport sees two flight diversions due to dense fog, bad weather

On Tuesday also, flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog

Vehicles wade through the foggy morning in New Delhi on Saturday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two flights of SpiceJet were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, according to an official.
The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 0915 hours. Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees celsius.
On Tuesday also, flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

