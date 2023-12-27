List of cancelled trains, 27 December: Heavy fog causes train cancellations

If you plan to travel by train today, you might need to reconsider as the railway department has cancelled several trains in North India or other parts of the country due to dense fog prevailing over the region.
The temperature has dropped significantly in the last few days, resulting in heavy fog in the entire North India region, dropping visibility to even zero. Keeping this in mind, the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert informing about the changes in the railway timetable. The changes aim to avoid difficulties for passengers.
Trains cancelled due to heavy fog
The drop in the temperature in the last few days has caused heavy fog in North India, causing problems for passengers planning to travel through the railway today.
As per sources, over 14 trains have been cancelled due to fog. The India Meteorological Department advised passengers to avoid travelling plans, keeping the dense fog in mind. Around 50 flights were also cancelled because of fog causing low visibility. On the other hand, one flight diverted to Jaipur, and one diverted to Lucknow due to the same issue.
ALSO READ: Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday
The Meteorological department confirms that such alerts have been issued in many other states, like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, etc.
South Eastern Railway cancelled trains
Not all the trains are cancelled due to low visibility, some are cancelled by South Eastern Railway due to construction work carried out in these lines. At the same time, South Eastern Railway cancelled (08031/08032) Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU Special from December 31, 2023, to February 28, 2024.
December 26, 2023
Check the list of cancelled trains due to construction work below
The train has been cancelled as construction work is in progress between the Tirunelveli to Tiruchendur divisions. For this reason, the railway has also cancelled many trains for the next few days. The railway also has decided to partially cancel some of the trains.
Check the cancelled train list here:
Change in Pattern of #Train ServicesDecember 23, 2023
Track Restoration works are going in full swing between Seydunganallur –Srivaikuntam Stations in #Tirunelveli – #Tiruchendur section after the recent rains.
