IMD forecasts rain, snow, and thunderstorms across Northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wet spell across the Western Himalayan region for the next seven days, triggered by an active Western Disturbance. From January 20 to 21, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad.

This will be followed by more widespread rainfall and snowfall from January 22 to 26, with isolated heavy falls expected over the Kashmir Valley on the Jan 22 and Jan 23. The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to experience heavy snowfall on January 23.

What’s the rainfall forecast for northwest India?

From January 22 to 24, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected across the plains of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Rain will extend to East Uttar Pradesh on January 23-24, while isolated rainfall will also occur in Rajasthan on January 22 to 23.

Will there be thunderstorm activity? Yes, thunderstorms are expected to affect various regions of the country. On January 22 and Jan 23, thunderstorm activity is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh, with lightning and gusty winds (30-50 km/h) accompanying the storms. Thunderstorms are also expected in Uttarakhand between January 23 and 26. Additionally, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan will see thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning on January 22 and 23. Thunderstorm activity will extend to East Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24, and West Rajasthan on January 23. What is the forecast for fog? Dense fog conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, and the surrounding regions, particularly during the morning and night hours, until January 22. Cold wave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on January 20 and 21. On January 23, cold day conditions are likely to persist in certain parts of Himachal Pradesh.