IMD Weather Updates: Residents across Delhi and the NCR woke up to a dense blanket of fog and a sharp chill on Wednesday, with air quality slipping further into the poor category. As winter sets in across India, typically spanning December to February, much of the country continues to experience cold, dry conditions.

Meanwhile, a developing low-pressure system and possible cyclonic activity have triggered weather alerts across parts of southern India. In contrast, most of North and Central India is witnessing foggy mornings, falling temperatures and largely clear skies. Coastal and southern regions, however, remain comparatively warmer.

The national capital is expected to remain covered in moderate fog until tomorrow, November 26, according to the weather office. A significant drop in temperature was already predicted to begin on Monday. By November 25, evening temperatures are predicted to drop from 12°C to about 10°C and then to 8–9°C.

IMD weather forecast in North India

On November 24, isolated areas of western Uttar Pradesh may experience heavy fog at night and in the early morning. Transportation in the impacted districts may be impacted by these conditions, which might result in decreased visibility on roads.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the Southern parts of India

According to the forecast, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe will see a concentrated period of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall starting on November 25. On the same day, Lakshadweep is also predicted to see a lot of rain.

Although there has been rain in these areas since November 23, these conditions are predicted to worsen as the low-pressure area gets stronger. Long-term activity is predicted for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with severe to very heavy rainfall expected from November 25 to 26, with heavy rainfall continuing on November 27 and 28.