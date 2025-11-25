3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
IMD Weather Updates: Residents across Delhi and the NCR woke up to a dense blanket of fog and a sharp chill on Wednesday, with air quality slipping further into the poor category. As winter sets in across India, typically spanning December to February, much of the country continues to experience cold, dry conditions.
Meanwhile, a developing low-pressure system and possible cyclonic activity have triggered weather alerts across parts of southern India. In contrast, most of North and Central India is witnessing foggy mornings, falling temperatures and largely clear skies. Coastal and southern regions, however, remain comparatively warmer.
IMD weather expectation in the national capital, Delhi
The national capital's temperature is expected to drop to 9 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum will be close to 24 degrees, with considerable fog around the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The national capital is expected to remain covered in moderate fog until tomorrow, November 26, according to the weather office. A significant drop in temperature was already predicted to begin on Monday. By November 25, evening temperatures are predicted to drop from 12°C to about 10°C and then to 8–9°C.
On November 24, isolated areas of western Uttar Pradesh may experience heavy fog at night and in the early morning. Transportation in the impacted districts may be impacted by these conditions, which might result in decreased visibility on roads.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the Southern parts of India
According to the forecast, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe will see a concentrated period of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall starting on November 25. On the same day, Lakshadweep is also predicted to see a lot of rain.
Although there has been rain in these areas since November 23, these conditions are predicted to worsen as the low-pressure area gets stronger. Long-term activity is predicted for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with severe to very heavy rainfall expected from November 25 to 26, with heavy rainfall continuing on November 27 and 28.
However, no fishermen's warnings have been issued since November 26, indicating that the high wind conditions over maritime areas will likely lessen as the system moves further.
The IMD bulletin reports that over the next four days, until November 27, minimum temperatures will gradually drop by two to three degrees Celsius over several plains in northwest India alongside rainfall. Maharashtra is expected to experience a similar temperature dip, with a 2-3 degree Celsius drop predicted for much of the region within the same time frame.
Minimum temperatures over these areas are unlikely to change significantly after November 27. It is anticipated that minimum temperatures will remain steady across the remainder of the nation, with no significant changes anticipated throughout the short forecast period.