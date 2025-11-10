350 kg RDX, ammunition seized in Faridabad after J&K doctor's arrest

The Jammu and Kashmir police recovered 350 kilograms of RDX, assault rifles, and a large cache of ammunition from Haryana’s Faridabad following disclosures made by a Kashmiri doctor arrested earlier in connection with terror-related activities, according to an NDTV report.
According to the report, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who used to work at Government Medical College in Anantnag, was arrested last week after he was allegedly found putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. He was reportedly arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Based on his interrogation, the police raided Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, where the RDX and cache of ammunition were found.
Earlier, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from a locker belonging to Rather in Jammu and Kashmir.
Who else is involved in the case?
The initial investigation has revealed the alleged involvement of another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district. Shakeel, who worked at the same hospital, was arrested for allegedly helping store explosives and arms in Faridabad. Both doctors are now in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an India Today report, Rather and Shakeel are allegedly part of a group of doctors from Jammu and Kashmir who have come under the scanner for suspected links to terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Further recoveries and arrests are likely as interrogation and forensic examinations continue.
Who is Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather?
Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather previously worked at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, before resigning in 2024. After quitting, he began practising in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Investigations revealed that Rather had rented a room in Faridabad about three months ago, not for residence, but to store arms and explosives, reported Dainik Bhaskar.
The accused face charges under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Meanwhile, a massive anti-terror operation is underway across Jammu and Kashmir. On November 9, nine people, including a woman, were detained during coordinated raids across the Valley, which continued into Monday, reported India Today.