IMF 'reimbursing' Pak for ordnance used to devastate border areas: Abdullah

The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the disbursement of around $1 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF)

Omar Abdullah, Omar
IMF is essentially reimbursing Pakistan for bombing our border areas: Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday hit out at the IMF for granting a billion dollar loan to Pakistan, saying the global financial organisation was "essentially reimbursing" Islamabad for the ammunition used to devastate border areas of the Union territory.

The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the disbursement of around $1 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

"I'm not sure how the 'International Community' thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places," Abdullah said in a post on X.

India abstained from the vote at the IMF, pointing out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

