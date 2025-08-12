Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th year of freedom? Know the answer

Independence Day 2025: After a long and hard-fought battle, India finally gained freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The day is celebrated with great pride honouring the unity of citizens and freedom warriors who banded together to retake the nation from the British.

The celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort — marked by the prime minister hoisting the tricolour, delivering a stirring address, and a ceremonial 21-gun salute — remain the centrepiece of the occasion. Across the country, people pay homage to the heroes of the freedom movement with cultural programmes, parades, and patriotic events.

To honour the freedom fighters who gave their lives to secure India's independence, people host seminars and cultural events. But as the nation gears up for Independence Day 2025, one question is once again making the rounds: Are we celebrating the 78th or 79th Independence Day?

Is India celebrating the 78th or 79th Independence Day? Whether the day can be counted from August 15, 1947, the day India earned independence, or from the day it celebrated its first anniversary a year later, is the main topic of contention. If we start on the day of independence, India will be celebrating its 79th anniversary of independence. On the other hand, it will be the 78th Independence Day if we consider August 15, 1948, as the start date. It has been verified by official channels that India will commemorate its 79th Independence Day. The 79th Independence Day will be celebrated this year, according to a letter from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) that was sent by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Independence Day Date: India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day this Friday, August 15, 2025, with grand ceremonies planned across the country. ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon ahead of Independence Day The letter says that, "As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15".India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day this Friday, August 15, 2025, with grand ceremonies planned across the country. About 79th Independence Day 2025 Based on the number of Independence Day celebrations that have taken place since 1947, India will commemorate its independence for the 79th time in 2025. In contrast, the United States commemorates its independence by counting the years since the declaration was adopted in 1776, with 2025 marking the 249th anniversary.