India, Bangladesh kick-start 2-week military exercise in Meghalaya

The Bangladeshi contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
India and Bangladesh began a two-week military exercise in Meghalaya's Umroi on Tuesday with an aim to share tactical drills and promote best practices in carrying out sub-conventional operations.

The exercise -- "SAMPRITI-XI" -- promises to further enhance the defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh, fostering deeper bilateral relations, cultural understanding and mutual benefits from shared experiences, the defence ministry said.

"This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation initiatives. With its inception in Jorhat, Assam in 2009, the exercise has witnessed 10 successful editions till 2022," it said.

Around 350 personnel from both sides are participating in the exercise.

The Bangladeshi contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade.

The lead unit from the Bangladesh Army side is 27 Bangladesh Infantry Regiment.

The Indian contingent mainly comprises troops from a battalion of the Rajput Regiment.

Brigadier S K Anand, Commander of a Mountain Brigade, is leading the Indian contingent.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

