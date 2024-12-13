Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India fastest growing economy under PM; Maha to be its backbone: Fadnavis

India fastest growing economy under PM; Maha to be its backbone: Fadnavis

Besides pushing for infrastructure growth, Fadnavis said, the government is working in the field of green energy and water conservation in the state

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which he said encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity.

Addressing the World Hindu Economic Forum here, Fadnavis said "Modi's Hindu growth rate model" will show a new direction to the world while it becomes the fastest-growing economy. Hindu rate of growth points to India's slow economic growth between the 1950s and 1980s.

Maharashtra too aspires to be a part of this growth story and be a trillion dollar economy by 2028, he said.

Besides pushing for infrastructure growth, Fadnavis said, the government is working in the field of green energy and water conservation in the state.

He called technology inclusive and said it plays an important role in development.

Fadnavis said PM Modi believes in sustainable development and has worked towards cultural and social progress apart from focussing on economics.

More From This Section

LIVE: SC grants conditional bail to ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in cash-for-job scam

Parliament LIVE: Constitution is the expression of our civilisational values, says Rajnath Singh

IMD weather today: Dense fog in Delhi-NCR, rain in Puducherry and more

Lok Sabha pays tribute to martyrs of 2001 terror attack on Parliament

SC refuses to entertain Cong's plea against non-disqualification of 8 MLAs

He expressed confidence that India will become an economic powerhouse with Maharashtra as its spine.

The CM said Mumbai will become the country's fintech capital in the coming years.

He lauded the World Hindu Economic Forum for giving a development vision based on Hindu ethos in the economic and social sectors.

Fadnavis said that the Western world believes in survival of the fittest', but according to Hindu ethos, everyone who is born will live, and society will ensure this happens.

He said India's progress and development are not born out of suppression and colonialism. We didn't invade and loot (anyone) but grew on our own strength, he said.

According to the World Hindu Economic Forum, it aims to bring together financially successful elements within Hindu society such as traders, technocrats and industrialists along with economists and thinkers for sharing of experience, expertise and resources. It will be held in the city from December 13 to December 15.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in Delhi to finalise cabinet, Shinde missing

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis calls on President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar

Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely by Dec 14, Fadnavis to meet PM Modi

BEST bus crash: CM Fadanvis announces Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia to deceased kin

5 days in office, Mahayuti govt wins confidence vote in state Assembly

Topics :Devendra FadnavisNarendra ModiMaharashtraMaharashtra governmentModi govt

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story