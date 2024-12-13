India fastest growing economy under PM; Maha to be its backbone: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which he said encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity.

Addressing the World Hindu Economic Forum here, Fadnavis said "Modi's Hindu growth rate model" will show a new direction to the world while it becomes the fastest-growing economy. Hindu rate of growth points to India's slow economic growth between the 1950s and 1980s.

Maharashtra too aspires to be a part of this growth story and be a trillion dollar economy by 2028, he said.

Besides pushing for infrastructure growth, Fadnavis said, the government is working in the field of green energy and water conservation in the state.

He called technology inclusive and said it plays an important role in development.

Fadnavis said PM Modi believes in sustainable development and has worked towards cultural and social progress apart from focussing on economics.

He expressed confidence that India will become an economic powerhouse with Maharashtra as its spine.

The CM said Mumbai will become the country's fintech capital in the coming years.

He lauded the World Hindu Economic Forum for giving a development vision based on Hindu ethos in the economic and social sectors.

Fadnavis said that the Western world believes in survival of the fittest', but according to Hindu ethos, everyone who is born will live, and society will ensure this happens.

He said India's progress and development are not born out of suppression and colonialism. We didn't invade and loot (anyone) but grew on our own strength, he said.

According to the World Hindu Economic Forum, it aims to bring together financially successful elements within Hindu society such as traders, technocrats and industrialists along with economists and thinkers for sharing of experience, expertise and resources. It will be held in the city from December 13 to December 15.