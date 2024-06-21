Home / India News / India has given many gifts to mankind, yoga biggest of them all: Amit Shah

India has given many gifts to mankind, yoga biggest of them all: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking after performing yoga at a public garden in Ahmedabad this morning on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga

Amit Shah, Home Minister, amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that India has given many things to the entire humankind, but yoga is its biggest gift to the world. He was speaking after performing yoga at a public garden in Ahmedabad this morning on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga. "This Yoga Day holds special significance because it is the 10th edition. After Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014, he addressed the UN general assembly and proposed that June 21 should be observed as Yoga Day. His proposal was eventually accepted after over 170 nations agreed to that proposal," Shah said.

Today, the entire world has not only accepted yoga, people are learning it and teaching it to others too, he said in his address. "India has given so much to humanity. But I personally feel that India's biggest gift to the world is yoga, which is a medium to connect our inner strength with our soul. Yoga is a remedy to many illnesses prevalent at present. It is the only way to live a medicine-free life as envisioned by our saints," the minister said.

He added that in Gujarat alone, nearly 1.25 crore people performed yoga on Friday. He appreciated the Gujarat government saying it has done a commendable job in popularising yoga. "Yoga is effortlessly realising the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is a family) propagated by the Vedas. Today is an important day. Regular yoga practice is also necessary to realise our mantra of everyone's well-being. We can save our planet earth if we keep in mind the welfare of everyone," Shah said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Yoga Day LIVE: India gave many things to the world, but Yoga is its biggest gift, says Amit Shah

International Yoga day 2024: World seeing a new Yoga economy, says PM Modi

The Kerala Story OTT release date confirmed, check when and where to watch

International Yoga Day: 5 easy asanas for your body's wellness with steps

After making global headlines, yoga officially makes debut in Pakistan

ED challenges order granting bail to Kejriwal, says not adequately heard

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visit to India begins; Key discussion points

Indiscriminate arrests gross violation of human rights: Allahabad HC

Delhi weather update: Rain and thunderstorms to bring relief from heatwave

14 cops hurt as people throw stones seeking custody of murder accused

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :International Yoga DayAmit ShahyogaInternational Day of YogaGujarat

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story