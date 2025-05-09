India-Pakistan tensions escalate: What's closed, who's on leave? Details

Amid rising border tensions and military confrontation with Pakistan, India is on high alert. As fears of escalation intensify, multiple states have implemented strict security measures, including school closures, airport shutdowns, police leave cancellations and blackout protocols.

Here is a breakdown of the emergency response and key developments in the India-Pakistan conflict.

Delhi on high alert: Govt leaves cancelled

The Delhi government cancelled all employee leaves to ensure readiness for any potential emergency. In an official statement, the Services Department said, “No leave will be granted to any official of Delhi government till further orders given the prevailing situation and preparedness for any emergency.”

Security intensified at public places in Delhi

Delhi Police has intensified surveillance across the national capital, particularly at metro stations, malls, hotels and markets. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said, “As part of ongoing anti-terror measures, the police conducted a thorough security inspection at the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station... CISF personnel were briefed, and a focused coordination meeting was held.”

The station is now under 24x7 monitoring, with 41 CCTV cameras and nine CISF personnel per shift.

Bomb disposal squads on standby

Anti-sabotage checks have also been launched. DCP (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary confirmed, “The district’s BDS team conducted anti-sabotage checks at malls, markets, hotels and vital spots to ensure public safety throughout the district.”

India Gate access temporarily restricted

Access to India Gate was restricted briefly, prompting public speculation. New Delhi DCP Devesh Mahala clarified: “This is a standard practice to keep the C Hexagon traffic jam-free. Nothing new in it.”

India-Pakistan conflict: Operation Sindoor

Tensions escalated after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Indian forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In retaliation, Pakistan fired artillery and launched drone strikes across sectors like Kupwara, Uri, Akhnoor and Baramulla. According to news agency PTI, attempted attacks also targeted Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar and Pathankot.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also confirmed Indian forces intercepted all threats, and in a major breakthrough, a Pakistani air defence unit in Lahore was destroyed.

Schools shut in Punjab, Rajasthan and J&K

The impact of the India-Pakistan standoff has extended to schools and universities in multiple states, with educational institutions shut down as a precaution.

- Punjab: Three-day closure of all schools, colleges and universities

- Jammu and Kashmir: Schools shut on May 9 and 10

- Rajasthan: Schools closed in Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jodhpur

- Leh: Two-day closure of all school activity

- Himachal Pradesh: Educational shutdown in Una district

- Haryana: State-wide school closures, including Panchkula

ICAI postpones CA exams amid security concerns

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed its exams scheduled between May 9 and May 14.

In its official statement, ICAI said, “In view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations... stand postponed.”

27 airports shut, flights cancelled across north India

As a direct consequence of the military operations, India’s Civil Aviation Ministry shut down 27 airports.

The full list of affected airports:

1. Dharamshala

2. Hindon

3. Gwalior

4. Kishangarh

5. Srinagar

6. Amritsar

7. Patiala

8. Shimla

9. Gaggal

10. Jaisalmer

11. Jodhpur

12. Bikaner

13. Halwara

14. Pathankot

15. Jammu

16. Leh

17. Ludhiana

18. Bhuntar

19. Bhatinda

20. Mundra

21. Jamnagar

22. Rajkot

23. Porbandar

24. Kandla

25. Keshod

26. Bhuj

State-wise emergency measures: Blackouts, red alerts and police leave cancellations

Punjab

All police leaves cancelled. High alert in Ferozepur, Amritsar and Pathankot.

“The role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial during any military tension,” said Minister Aman Arora.

Rajasthan

Declared red alerts in border districts. Enforced blackout protocols from 9 pm to 4 am.

Gujarat

Cancelled police leave, increased coastal patrolling in Jamnagar, Morbi and Devbhumi Dwarka. Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav noted that local communities are assisting in monitoring suspicious activity.

Haryana and West Bengal

Both states have suspended government employee leaves and launched contingency drills to prepare for emergency scenarios.