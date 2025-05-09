Friday, May 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India on high alert: Schools shut, sirens sound as border tensions rise

India on high alert: Schools shut, sirens sound as border tensions rise

Cities along India's western border are on high alert as Indian forces neutralise 50 Pakistani drones; blackouts, school closures, and evacuation orders have been issued

Indian forces shot down over 50 Pakistani drones on May 8–9, triggering blackouts and high alert across northern cities (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

On the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Indian forces successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats from Pakistan. The Indian Army Air Defence Units shot down at least 50 drones across key border regions including Udhampur, Jammu, and Akhnoor, reported The Hindustan Times. 
According to the Ministry of Defence, Pakistan attempted to target up to 15 cities across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. The list includes Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.
 

Blackouts, sirens, and high alert 

In response to the threat, several cities enforced blackouts and activated air raid sirens. Residents were instructed to stay indoors and away from balconies and windows. These emergency measures were reported from Chandigarh, Mohali, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Bathinda, and Panchkula. 
 
In Chandigarh, the Air Force station issued another air raid alert early Friday, followed by similar warnings in Mohali and Ambala. Authorities have increased patrolling across vulnerable locations.
 

Educational institutions shut down 

All educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir—including schools, colleges, and universities—have been ordered shut until Monday. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Jammu on Friday to assess the situation. “A decision about whether the closure of schools in the state will be extended or not will be taken on Monday after reviewing the situation,” he said. 
Leh district also closed all schools for May 9 and 10, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhdeva. In Punjab’s Patiala, all educational institutions are closed until further notice, with authorities urging people to stay indoors unless necessary.
 

Civilian displacement and ground impact 

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri region, several shops were damaged during the attacks, prompting migrant workers and civilians to leave for safer areas. Daily life in Srinagar and surrounding areas has slowed, with reduced traffic and shuttered businesses. 
 

Legal shutdown in Punjab and Haryana 

In addition, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has declared a no-work day in all courts across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh due to the tense situation. “We request all Bar associations to observe this resolution and ensure the safety of all,” said Council Chairman Rakesh Gupta. 
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with emergency protocols active and security forces maintaining high vigilance across all affected regions.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

