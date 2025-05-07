Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fear, uncertainty, anxiety: Here's how to keep calm amid border tension

Experts share mental health strategies for families amid India-Pakistan tension, mock drills in 244 districts, and the psychological fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack

Anxiety, fear, depression, mental health

Continuous doom-scrolling can heighten anxiety, especially in homes with children or elderly family members, say experts. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 28 civilians, tension has intensified at the India-Pakistan border. The Government of India is preparing civilians for worst-case scenarios by conducting mock drills in 244 districts of the country on Tuesday (check the full list of districts here). When military activities escalate, air raid drills and distressing news alerts dominate daily life, the mental stability of the civilians may be affected.
 
As the situation remains volatile, here’s what psychologists and trauma experts say one can do to manage anxiety and stay mentally strong.

How war-like tension affects the brain and body 

“You cannot change the geopolitical situation,” says Ms Sheena Sood, Consultant Psychologist at P D Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, “but you can control the emotional atmosphere at home.”
 
 
“War is one of the most primitive threats to human survival,” says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali. “Our nervous system activates into a constant state of fight-or-flight.”
 
That state can lead to insomnia, anxiety, irritability, headaches, breathing problems, and even flare-ups of existing health conditions.

Media exposure and mental health: Finding a healthy balance

Continuous doom-scrolling can heighten anxiety, especially in homes with children or elderly family members. Experts recommend consuming news only once or twice a day through credible outlets in order to stay informed correctly. “Too much exposure amplifies nervousness and fear,” Sood notes.
 
Kapoor advises families to talk about verified facts and avoid speculation. 

Why validating emotions during crisis matters

“It’s okay to feel nervous,” says Sood. Instead of brushing off fear with phrases like “Don’t worry” or “It will be fine,” acknowledge the emotion. Validation calms the nervous system and supports emotional regulation.

Mental health tools: Reassure, routine, and regulate

Remind yourself and your family that right now, in this moment, you are safe. “Remind each other that governments are equipped to protect and support people. Faith in resilience matters,” said Kapoor.
 
Keep daily routines stable, like meals, playtime, and bedtime. Add grounding techniques and deep breathing to regulate stress.
 
Use the grounding 5-4-3-2-1 technique to reduce panic
 
A quick way to re-center and ground yourself:
 
Name 5 things you see 
  • 4 things you can touch 
  • 3 sounds you hear 
  • 2 smells you can identify 
  • 1 taste you notice 
This sensory reset helps manage panic and overwhelm.

Helping children cope with war anxiety through creativity 

Drawing peace symbols, writing stories, and helping with small emergency tasks (like packing water) can empower children. “Creative redirection eases their anxiety,” says Sood. 

Supporting senior citizens during border-related stress 

Elderly people may carry memories of past conflicts. Instead of triggering fear, invite them to share stories of resilience. Engage them in calming activities like making tea, prayer sessions, or family rituals. 

Building a calm emergency plan for families in conflict zones 

Prepare a small emergency kit with IDs, prescriptions, snacks, and emergency contacts. “Having a plan reduces helplessness,” says Sood, especially for adults prone to anxiety. Click here to learn the essentials for your emergency health kit.

When to consult a mental health expert during crisis 

It may be time to consult a mental health professional if someone:
 
Is not sleeping or eating for more than 2–3 days 
Talks constantly about war or death 
Shows signs of withdrawal or aggression 
“Hope and positivity aren’t luxuries,” Kapoor says. “They are protective mental tools during distress.”
 
As the nation remains on alert, staying informed and emotionally grounded can help families cope with the psychological impact of rising tensions, and remind them that even in fear, they can find strength.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

