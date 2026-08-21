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Home / India News / India, Russia discuss strengthening higher education cooperation

India, Russia discuss strengthening higher education cooperation

Mukerjee was appointed the higher education secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on August 10

India-Russia
Department of Higher Education Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, held an interaction with Deputy Minister, Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Dr Mogilevsky Konstantin Ilyich on Aug 20, 2026 | Image: X@EduMinOfIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
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India and Russia discussed potential areas of mutual interest in higher education and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the sector, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, Secretary in the Department of Higher Education, held an interaction with Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Mogilevsky Konstantin Ilyich, on Thursday, the ministry said in a post on X.

"Both sides discussed potential areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed their intent to strengthen higher education cooperation between the two countries," it said.

Mukerjee was appointed the higher education secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on August 10.

She succeeded Vineet Joshi, who was last month appointed secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India RussiaIndia-Russia tiesEducation ministryeducation systemIndian education

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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